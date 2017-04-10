On an official visit to Tallinn, Romania's ForMin Melescanu...
Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Monday and Tuesday paid an official visit to Estonia, at the invitation of his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser. In a press statement released on Tuesday, Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry says the schedule of Melescanu's visit included meetings with Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Parliament Chairman Eiki Nestor, consultations and a working lunch with Estonia's Foreign Minister Sven Mikser.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC