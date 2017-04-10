On an official visit to Tallinn, Romania's ForMin Melescanu...

Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu on Monday and Tuesday paid an official visit to Estonia, at the invitation of his Estonian counterpart Sven Mikser. In a press statement released on Tuesday, Romania's Foreign Affairs Ministry says the schedule of Melescanu's visit included meetings with Estonia's Prime Minister Juri Ratas, Parliament Chairman Eiki Nestor, consultations and a working lunch with Estonia's Foreign Minister Sven Mikser.

