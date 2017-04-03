Oli Brezoianu | Romanian Voiceover Sku Media Design
Voiceover The History Channel February 2015 - Present Creative Services Director of Radio 21 Romania August 2011 - August 2014 Radio 21 Imaging and Audio Post Production Voice Talent Radio 21 August 2011 - August 2014 Voice Talent SKU Media Design 2004 - Present Bro Visual & Sound Design May 2007 - August 2011 Audio Post Production One FM On-Air Personality May 2009 - January 2010 Magic FM On-Air Personality October 2007 - April 2009 On-Air Personality / Creative Services / Voice Talent Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company / Bucuresti FM October 2004 - February 2007 SAE Institute Bucharest Audio Engineering 2011 - 2012 Grade: Audio Engineer SNSPA Communication, General 2002 - 2006 Universitatea CreETMtinAf a zDimitrie Cantemir" din BucureETMti Political Science and Government 2002 - 2006 One of Romania's main voices, used for 10's of thousands of TV and Radio commercials, can be yours, in ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voices.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC