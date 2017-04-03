Oli Brezoianu | Romanian Voiceover Sku Media Design

Voiceover The History Channel February 2015 - Present Creative Services Director of Radio 21 Romania August 2011 - August 2014 Radio 21 Imaging and Audio Post Production Voice Talent Radio 21 August 2011 - August 2014 Voice Talent SKU Media Design 2004 - Present Bro Visual & Sound Design May 2007 - August 2011 Audio Post Production One FM On-Air Personality May 2009 - January 2010 Magic FM On-Air Personality October 2007 - April 2009 On-Air Personality / Creative Services / Voice Talent Romanian Radio Broadcasting Company / Bucuresti FM October 2004 - February 2007 SAE Institute Bucharest Audio Engineering 2011 - 2012 Grade: Audio Engineer SNSPA Communication, General 2002 - 2006 Universitatea CreETMtinAf a zDimitrie Cantemir" din BucureETMti Political Science and Government 2002 - 2006 One of Romania's main voices, used for 10's of thousands of TV and Radio commercials, can be yours, in ... (more)

