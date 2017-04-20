Official: EU monitoring of Romania for graft may soon end

BUCHAREST, Romania - Romania's government is committed to judicial and other reforms that would end a decade-long monitoring process of the EU member, a top EU official said Thursday. Frans Timmermans, European Union First Vice President and European Commissioner for the rule of law, said Romania is "in the final, final meters of this long marathon," after talks with Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu and Justice Minister Tudorel Toader.

