NRCC Orange Night 2017 - meet, eat & party with the Dutch
On 28th of April, Netherlands Romanian Chamber of Commerce will organize in Bucharest the 5th edition of NRCC Orange Night, the biggest event of the Dutch-Romanian business community. The event is dedicated to Koningsdag or King's Day, the celebration of the 50th birthday of King Willem Alexander of the Netherlands and will gather over 600 guests for a Reception, an exquisite Gala Dinner with Dutch specialities and a great Party afterwards .
