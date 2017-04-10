New trends join old Easter traditions...

New trends join old Easter traditions in Romania

In the predominantly Christian Orthodox country of 19 million, age-old crafts such as intricate egg decorating and painted religious icons are a major feature of the Holy Week run-up to Easter Sunday. But a more commercial flavor has slowly crept into the celebrations.

