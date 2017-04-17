Muniru Sulley rubbishes reports FC St...

Muniru Sulley rubbishes reports FC Steaua Bucuresti owner wants his contract terminated

FC Steaua Bucuresti ace Muniru Sulley has rubbished media reports in Romania that he is wanted out by the club owner. According to a publication by Fanatik.ro, the midfielder had a bust-up with his teammates and that infuriated George Becali, owner of the club.

Chicago, IL

