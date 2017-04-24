Movies, art and debates at the European Film Festival, the 2017 edition

This year, the European Film Festival celebrates Europe Day with more than 60 "movies of all kinds", out of which more than 35 movies will be seen for the first time in Romania. It will be a special edition, now, when Romania celebrates 10 years since it joined EU, which coincides also with ten years since the Romanian Cultural Institute took over the organization of this festival from the European Commission Representation.

