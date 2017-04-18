MoU on Vertical Corridor approved by ...

MoU on Vertical Corridor approved by majority of participants

The memorandum of understanding on the Vertical Gas Corridor has been approved by the majority of relevant companies, a source in Romania's Transgaz company told Trend Apr.21. "The stakeholders of the Vertical Corridor concept, i.e. DESFA, ICGB AD, Bulgartransgaz, Transgaz and Hungary's FGSZ made the text of the MoU subject of negotiations.

Chicago, IL

