MApN: International military exercise to be conducted in Romania between 14 April and 30 September
The international participation exercise titled "Resolute Castle 17" will be conducted in Romania in the period 14 April - 30 September, the Romanian servicemen going to be trained in this interval alongside the US and British servicemen, the National Defence Ministry informs. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the opening ceremony will take place on 14 April, at the Land Forces Combat Training Centre "Getica" in Cincu, Brasov county.
