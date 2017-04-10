MApN: International military exercise...

MApN: International military exercise to be conducted in Romania between 14 April and 30 September

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The international participation exercise titled "Resolute Castle 17" will be conducted in Romania in the period 14 April - 30 September, the Romanian servicemen going to be trained in this interval alongside the US and British servicemen, the National Defence Ministry informs. According to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, the opening ceremony will take place on 14 April, at the Land Forces Combat Training Centre "Getica" in Cincu, Brasov county.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,397 • Total comments across all topics: 280,292,074

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC