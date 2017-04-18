Lazar: Romanian judiciary appreciated...

Lazar: Romanian judiciary appreciated as model at European level, but ...

Romanian Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar stated on Saturday, in Alba Iulia, at a conference on the new juridical codes, that the Romanian judiciary is appreciated as a model at European level, nevertheless admitting that there are still "problems to fine-tune, refine, harmonise within the system," but also texts that must be corrected in line with the exigencies of Constitutional Court decisions.

Chicago, IL

