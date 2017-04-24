KFC wants to open at least five resta...

KFC wants to open at least five restaurants, reach 3,300 employees in Romania

Fast-food chain KFC wants to open at least five restaurants this year and reach a number of 3,300 employees in Romania. "We have ambitious plans for network development over the next period," said Mark Hilton, franchise business consultant at KFC Romania, cited by local Ziarul Financiar .

