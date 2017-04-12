Italy imports Romania criminals -Di Maio

Rome, April 12 - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement bigwig Luigi Di Maio was slammed Wednesday for saying Romania was exporting 40% of its criminals to Italy while Italy was exporting jobs to Romania. Gianni Pittella, the European Parliament caucus leader for the Socialists and Democrats, accused Di Maio, the Lower House deputy Speaker of saying "idiotic" things.

