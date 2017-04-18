IntMinCarmen Dan: Intelligence on Seb...

IntMinCarmen Dan: Intelligence on Sebastian Ghita provided by Romanian side

"The intelligence was provided by the Romanian side. I point out that this data was put at the disposal of Serbian Police on the morning of April 13. Along with it, we also asked for support in order to locate him.



