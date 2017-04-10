Interim meeting between US and Romanian representatives, in context...

Representatives of the US Embassy and Romania's ministers and institutions have organized on Wednesday in Bucharest an interim meeting in the context of the Strategic Partnership, a release of the US Embassy on Wednesady reveals. "The meeting offered to the parties the opportunity to review the developments of the bilateral cooperation, exchanges of information on Romanian and US policies, also the opportunity to identify new projects for the bilateral cooperation and start the process of preparing the annual meeting between Romania and the US in the context of the Strategic Partnership, that is to take place in Bucharest, this year's autumn," the release reveals.

