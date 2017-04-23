In Italy, politicians court votes by stoking racism against Romanians
Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement at a news conference in Rome on March 23. When people think of racism and xenophobia in Italy, what comes to mind is usually prejudice toward Arabs, Africans and other easily identifiable minorities. But Romanians have become one of the major targets of xenophobic abuse here - despite the fact that the two countries are both European Union members that have similar languages and cultures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC