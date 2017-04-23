In Italy, politicians court votes by stoking racism against Romanians

Luigi Di Maio of the Five Star Movement at a news conference in Rome on March 23. When people think of racism and xenophobia in Italy, what comes to mind is usually prejudice toward Arabs, Africans and other easily identifiable minorities. But Romanians have become one of the major targets of xenophobic abuse here - despite the fact that the two countries are both European Union members that have similar languages and cultures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.