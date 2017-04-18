Holocaust Remembrance Day Six Holocaust survivors to light torches at Yad Vashem ceremony
The wartime experiences of these persons reflect the central theme chosen by the museum for Holocaust Remembrance Day, which this year commemorates the "Fate of the Individual During the Holocaust." Six Holocaust survivors will light torches in memory of the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust, at the annual Yad Vashem Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Sunday evening.
