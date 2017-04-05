Graduation Movie Review

Graduation Movie Review

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Shockya.com

GRADUATION Sundance Selects Director: Christian Mungiu Written by: Christian Mungiu Cast: Adrian Titieni, Maria Dragus, Lia Bugnar, Malina Manovici, Vlad Ivanov, Gelu Colceag Screened at: Dolby24, NYC, 3/15/17 Opens: April 7, 2017 If Christian Mungiu believes that corruption in government and dysfunction in society are unique to Romania, he is wrong. If he believes that only politicians in Romania lie, I'm guessing that he's wrong again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shockya.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
News PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,268 • Total comments across all topics: 280,097,656

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC