German Ambassador Meier-Klodt: German minority has always been loyal, on Romania's side

German Ambassador to Romania Cord Meier-Klodt said on Tuesday that the German minority has always been loyal to and has stood on the Romanians' side, and that for this reason, he thinks, this community is entitled to seek their support when defamatory campaigns are waged in mass media. The German minority has always been loyal, has stood on the Romanians' side, therefore I believe they are entitled to seek support when - as some of you have noticed - defamatory campaigns with distorted information are run in mass media, shining an inappropriate light on them.

