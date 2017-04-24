Georgica Severin was appointed as Int...

Georgica Severin was appointed as Interim Manager of the Public Radio

Former Senator of the Social Democrat Party , Georgica Severin, was voted on Wednesday by the joint plenum of the Deputies' Chamber and Senate, with 214 pros, 58 cons and one abstention, as Interim Manager of the Romanian Broadcasting Company . Georgia Severin's appointment was made after the joint plenum of the two Chambers rejected also on Wednesday the activity reports issued by SRR for the years of 2015 and 2016, which involves the dismissal of the current leadership, headed by the President and the General Manager, Ovidiu Miculescu.

Chicago, IL

