Future Museum artists in 2017: Ovidiu Anton, Anetta Mona ChiE a...
In 2017, the Future Museum's dramaturgy centres around this group of Romanian A©migrA© artists, each of whom were born in Romania and then either settled in another country or spent many years abroad. On May 18 2017, the spring season of the museum will open with Ovidiu Anton's first solo show in Romanian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
