Foreign Ministry: Untapped cooperation potential between Romania, Gulf states

Foreign Affairs Minister Teodor Melescanu welcomed on Friday Assistant Secretary general of the Gulf Co-operation Council , Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg, says a release by the relevant ministry ; the two officials discussed the politico-diplomatic, economic and sectoral cooperation priorities between Romania and the Gulf states. Teodor Melescanu and Abdel Aziz Abu Hamad Aluwaisheg, on an official visit to Romania, also addressed the opportunities for Romania's participation in various joint projects with the member states of the GCC.

