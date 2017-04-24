Film director Mungiu to be celebrated at Romanian Film Evenings in Iasi
The Romanian Film Evenings festival is inviting filmgoers to Iasi, May 10-14, for its 8th edition that will celebrate film director Cristian Mungiu. Projected in the SFR festival, where more than 60 personalities of the Romanian film industry will be invited, will be 50 productions.
