EnviMin Gratiela Gavrilescu: 'Rabla' and 'Rabla...

"Rabla" and "Rabla Plus" programme" will kick off this year around May 10, as soon as the public debate period and the producers' validation session are completed, announced on Monday, at private TV broadcaster Antena 3, Gratiela Gavrilescu, Minister of Environment. "I have an announcement for all Romanians whose cars are more than 10 years old, that probably around May 10, they will be able to access "Rabla" and "Rabla Plus" programmes".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.