ECHR: Detention conditions in Romania...

ECHR: Detention conditions in Romanian penitentiaries conflict with...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The detention conditions in Romanian penitentiaries conflict with the European Convention on Human Rights and show a structural dysfunctionality that requires the state to adopt general measures, the European Court for Human Rights ruled on Tuesday. ECHR has ruled that Romania must pay a total of 16,000 euros in moral damages and 1,850 euros in court expenses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 280,564,081

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC