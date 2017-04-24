DNA wants arrest warrants issued on Sebastian Ghita's name in two...

DNA Ploiesti prosecutors have asked the courts to issue new arrest warrants on ex-lawmaker Sebastian Ghita's name, in two corruption cases in which he is investigated and in which arrest warrants were not issued or investigators did not demand the issuance of arrest warrants on his name, namely the case concerning the visit that former British Premier Tony Blair paid to Romania and the case in which Ghita is investigated alongside Iulian Cristian Hertanu, ex-Premier Victor Ponta's brother-in-law, judicial sources told News.ro.

