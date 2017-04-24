DevMin Shhaideh: Romania can design joint development initiatives under solid Swiss partnerships
Swiss financial support opportunities for Romania and cooperation projects between Romania and Switzerland were discussed by Romania's Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds and Swiss ambassador to Bucharest Urs Herren at a meeting on Thursday in Bucharest. The Development Ministry said Thursday in a press statement that talks focused on the latest developments in cooperation between Romania's Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds and Switzerland under projects funded under the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Programme.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC