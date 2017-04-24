DevMin Shhaideh: Romania can design joint development initiatives under solid Swiss partnerships

Swiss financial support opportunities for Romania and cooperation projects between Romania and Switzerland were discussed by Romania's Minister of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds and Swiss ambassador to Bucharest Urs Herren at a meeting on Thursday in Bucharest. The Development Ministry said Thursday in a press statement that talks focused on the latest developments in cooperation between Romania's Ministry of Regional Development, Public Administration and European Funds and Switzerland under projects funded under the Swiss-Romanian Cooperation Programme.

