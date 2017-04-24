Developer finishes work at Romanian t...

Developer finishes work at Romanian tax agency ANAF's online store

The online store of Romania's tax agency ANAF has been developed and is awaiting a decision of the agency's management regarding its implementation, Profit.ro reported. ANAF sells the goods it confiscates in a network of stores throughout the country.

Chicago, IL

