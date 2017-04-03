DefMin Les meets US Congress members: Romanian , US officials had an...

National Defence Minister Gabriel Les on Monday received the visit of a delegation of the US House of Representatives, made up of Mike Rogers, Scott DesJarlais, Ralph Abraham, Jim Banks and Steven Palazzo, in the presence of US Ambassador in Bucharest Hans Klemm and Chief of General Staff Nicolae Ciuca. According to a National Defence Ministry release, the discussion agenda focused on priority aspects of the military cooperation within the Strategic Partnership between the United States and Romania and the collaboration in an allied framework.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.