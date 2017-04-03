Cristian Busoi, re-elected chairman of the PNL Bucharest branch: PNL...

The National Liberal Party must come up with more compelling solutions to Romania's major issues - investments, jobs, support for the private capital, the health care system that needs to be reformed, the improvement of the education system, pensions - and must propose a responsible model that is the opposite to the Social Democratic Party's "populist and irresponsible" economic approach. PNL should support private initiative and seek to strengthen the middle class, Cristian Busoi, who later in the day won the position of chairman of the PNL Bucharest branch, told the meeting of the organization's Coordinating Committee on Saturday.

