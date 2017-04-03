Cristian Busoi, re-elected chairman o...

Cristian Busoi, re-elected chairman of the PNL Bucharest branch: PNL...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The National Liberal Party must come up with more compelling solutions to Romania's major issues - investments, jobs, support for the private capital, the health care system that needs to be reformed, the improvement of the education system, pensions - and must propose a responsible model that is the opposite to the Social Democratic Party's "populist and irresponsible" economic approach. PNL should support private initiative and seek to strengthen the middle class, Cristian Busoi, who later in the day won the position of chairman of the PNL Bucharest branch, told the meeting of the organization's Coordinating Committee on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Iraq
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,426 • Total comments across all topics: 280,187,043

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC