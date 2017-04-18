Constantia Flexibles to close Romania...

Constantia Flexibles to close Romanian plant in European consolidation

Global packaging and labels producer Constantia Flexibles Group has announced it is to close its food packaging production plant in Bucharest, Romania, later this year with the loss of around 90 jobs. The shutdown, due to be completed in July, is part of a company plan to consolidate the European manufacturing footprint of its film-based flexible packaging products.

