Constantia Flexibles to close Romanian plant in European consolidation
Global packaging and labels producer Constantia Flexibles Group has announced it is to close its food packaging production plant in Bucharest, Romania, later this year with the loss of around 90 jobs. The shutdown, due to be completed in July, is part of a company plan to consolidate the European manufacturing footprint of its film-based flexible packaging products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC