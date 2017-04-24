Collection cars parade in 27 Romanian cities
Like every year, Retromobil Club Romania has organized "Retro Parada Primaverii" in many cities of the country. This year's edition was held from April 22 to 23, 2017, in 27 cities, one of them being also the capital city of the Prahova County - Ploiesti.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor...
|Apr 7
|TheWrath
|1
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC