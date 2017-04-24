Collection cars parade in 27 Romanian...

Collection cars parade in 27 Romanian cities

Like every year, Retromobil Club Romania has organized "Retro Parada Primaverii" in many cities of the country. This year's edition was held from April 22 to 23, 2017, in 27 cities, one of them being also the capital city of the Prahova County - Ploiesti.

Chicago, IL

