Coldwell Banker report: Over 25,000 homes under construction in main Romanian cities

Over 25,000 homes are under construction and expected to be delivered this year in the main regional residential markets in Romania, according to the Residential Market Beat 2017 report authored by the Coldwell Banker , where approximately 12,000 homes are currently under development and set to be delivered this year provided developers respect the construction rhythms announced. Most of them, namely 7,200 units , represent mass market homes - namely residential projects located on city outskirts or inside the city's large neighbourhoods - whose surface areas are smaller or comparatively similar to those of old homes and which are included in projects that offer a limited number of facilities.

