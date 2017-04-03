CIFF 2017: 'The Fixer' is powerful in...

CIFF 2017: 'The Fixer' is powerful indictment of human trafficking, exploitative journalism

"The Fixer" is a deeply disturbing film. An indictment of human trafficking and even more so, exploitative journalism, "The Fixer" focuses on what happens after a 14-year-old Romanian village girl who has been kidnapped and forced into prostitution in France is returned to her country.



