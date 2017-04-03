CCIR: EU-Canada economic and trade agreement provides worldwide...
The comprehensive economic and trade agreement between the European Union and Canada means actual new opportunities for Romania to exceed the borders of Europe thanks to an almost full repeal of all commercial fees, Chairman of Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mihai Daraban told a conference on CETA jointly organised with the Canadian Embassy in Bucharest on Tuesday. "We, overall, cannot but be favoured by this CETA agreement, given our economic makeup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Romania Playbook
|Feb '17
|Kosovo is Serbia
|1
|Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme...
|Feb '17
|Romi
|4
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Strahd
|2
|'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent...
|Feb '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09)
|Dec '16
|Dumb Strahd
|810
|'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|PM Ciolos meets Serbian counterpart Vucic in Ti...
|Nov '16
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC