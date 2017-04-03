CCIR: EU-Canada economic and trade agreement provides worldwide...

The comprehensive economic and trade agreement between the European Union and Canada means actual new opportunities for Romania to exceed the borders of Europe thanks to an almost full repeal of all commercial fees, Chairman of Romania's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mihai Daraban told a conference on CETA jointly organised with the Canadian Embassy in Bucharest on Tuesday. "We, overall, cannot but be favoured by this CETA agreement, given our economic makeup.

