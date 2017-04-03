Carrefour has launched its own agricu...

Carrefour has launched its own agricultural cooperative on the market

For the first time in Romania, this week, Carrefour Romania has launched the Carrefour Varasti Agricultural Cooperative, the first one of this kind founded together with a retailer. 4 local producers are involved in the project, together with Carrefour.

