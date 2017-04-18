Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian on...

Calea Victoriei becomes pedestrian on the Holy Saturday

Friday Apr 14

Calea Victoriei will become pedestrian since Saturday to Monday; the Bucharest Municipality will organize, in the Easter days, theater performances, concerts, workshops for children; there will also be present mimes, entertainers and portraitists. The famous thoroughfare of Bucharest will welcome visitors with artistic street events and stalls with goodies, including painted eggs, painted icons, floral arrangements, hand-made jewelry, decorations, greeting cards, etc.

Chicago, IL

