Buyer beware steep discounts on Romania's investment funds, investors say

When Romania listed five investment funds in 1999 as part of a mass privatisation drive, millions of citizens received a little portion of what many hoped would one day grow to become a lucrative big pie. Twenty years on, however, and the listed closed-end funds with combined net asset values of 7.65 billion lei have failed to live up to market expectations due to inefficient management, the slow pace of further privatisations and the exclusion of big investors due to ownership limits that have left shares in the funds trading at steep discounts to their net asset values .

