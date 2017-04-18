Buyer beware steep discounts on Roman...

Buyer beware steep discounts on Romania's investment funds, investors say

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

When Romania listed five investment funds in 1999 as part of a mass privatisation drive, millions of citizens received a little portion of what many hoped would one day grow to become a lucrative big pie. Twenty years on, however, and the listed closed-end funds with combined net asset values of 7.65 billion lei have failed to live up to market expectations due to inefficient management, the slow pace of further privatisations and the exclusion of big investors due to ownership limits that have left shares in the funds trading at steep discounts to their net asset values .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,144 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC