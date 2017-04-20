Bulgaria arrests 5 German citizens su...

Bulgaria arrests 5 German citizens suspicious of terrorism

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Bulgaria has arrested five German citizens suspiciously involved in terror activities when they were trying to leave the country at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the border with Turkey, the Bulgarian government said Thursday in a statement. There were reasonable suspicions that the five Germans, one of them underage, were involved in a terrorist organization, Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security said in the statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,758 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC