Bulgaria arrests 5 German citizens suspicious of terrorism
Bulgaria has arrested five German citizens suspiciously involved in terror activities when they were trying to leave the country at Kapitan Andreevo checkpoint on the border with Turkey, the Bulgarian government said Thursday in a statement. There were reasonable suspicions that the five Germans, one of them underage, were involved in a terrorist organization, Bulgaria's State Agency for National Security said in the statement.
