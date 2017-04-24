Bucharest among top three Romanian ci...

Bucharest among top three Romanian cities with poor air quality

Saturday

Ploiesti, Calarasi, and capital Bucharest are perceived as the three cities with the lowest air quality in Romania, according to a study compiled by real estate classifieds website Storia.ro. The study, conducted in collaboration with research agency D&D Research, analyzed the citizens' perception on air quality in the cities and neighborhoods they live in.

Chicago, IL

