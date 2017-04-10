Bologna Welcomed First Fellows
This year the Bologna Children's Book Fair offered a new fellowship for young international publishers to attend the fair. "It's modeled on the Frankfurt Book Fair's fellowship program," said Roberta Chinni, the fair's former exhibition director who served as administrator for the project, "but our focus is on junior staff in rights or editorial, which is somewhat unique, I think."
