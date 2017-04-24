Bennett with Torah scroll saved from ...

Bennett with Torah scroll saved from Holocaust

Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett on Monday will lead the 29th March of the Living while holding a Torah scroll in his arms. It was written before the First World War broke out, and served the Transylvanian Jewish community until Romanian Jewry was wiped out by the Nazis.



