Armenian cross-stone unveiled in Roma...

Armenian cross-stone unveiled in Romania's Constanța

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Groong

Also in memory of the heroic ancestors and martyrs of the Armenian people, who defended their faith and identity at the cost of their lives.' '   Along with hundreds of Romanian Armenians, spiritual and secular leaders of the community and Armenian Ambassador, the grand opening was also attended by Constanța County Council Horia Ţuţuianu, prefect Asrian Nikolaesku, mayor Decebal Fagadau, as well as Greek, Jewish, Russian and Turkish-Tatarian community leaders and journalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 280,582,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC