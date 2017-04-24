Armenian cross-stone unveiled in Romania's Constanța

Also in memory of the heroic ancestors and martyrs of the Armenian people, who defended their faith and identity at the cost of their lives.' ' Along with hundreds of Romanian Armenians, spiritual and secular leaders of the community and Armenian Ambassador, the grand opening was also attended by Constanța County Council Horia Ţuţuianu, prefect Asrian Nikolaesku, mayor Decebal Fagadau, as well as Greek, Jewish, Russian and Turkish-Tatarian community leaders and journalists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.