Anti-Semitism group says 10 tombstones smashed in Romania

" An anti-Semitism organization says vandals have smashed 10 tombstones at a cemetery in the Romanian capital in "a premeditated act." The Center for Monitoring and Combating Anti-Semitism in Romania said Tuesday the tombstones were broken into pieces at the Jewish cemetery in southern Bucharest overnight Monday, Holocaust Remembrance Day, when the millions of Jews killed by the Nazis are commemorated.

