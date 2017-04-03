Ambassador Mihalache: Romanian woman ...

Ambassador Mihalache: Romanian woman injured in London terror attacks ...

Romania's Ambassador in London Dan Mihalache on Friday confirmed to AGERPRES that the Romanian woman seriously injured in the recent London terror attacks has died. He said the young woman died on Thursday evening and that he will extend the necessary assistance to repatriate her body.

Chicago, IL

