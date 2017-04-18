Ambassador Brummell attends opening o...

Ambassador Brummell attends opening of British - Romanian...

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

UK Ambassador to Romania Paul Brummell, attending on Thursday the opening of the Timisoara regional office of the British - Romanian Chamber of Commerce , said that Romanians are welcome to Great Britain, underscoring that those who work are doing a good job and the students at British universities are high-performing. Romanians do a very good job in Great Britain and are welcome.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,937 • Total comments across all topics: 280,522,971

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC