ALDE Congress elects Tariceanu party Chairman

Calin Popescu-Tariceanu was elected on Saturday Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats , a position for which he had no contender. Tariceanu garnered 1,065 out of 1,094 electronic ballots cast by the delegates to the ALDE Congress in Bucharest.

Chicago, IL

