Alba Iulia City Hall: Invitation to P...

Alba Iulia City Hall: Invitation to Prince Charles to become Prince...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Nine O'Clock

The original invitation extended by the Alba Iulia City Hall to Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit the city to get the honorary title of "Prince of Transylvania" is an initiative supported by an unconventional campaign to convince the British heir apparent to accept it, the city hall said Wednesday in a press statement. "The City Hall of Alba Iulia, the historic capital of Transylvania, has extended an original invitation to Charles, Prince of Wales, to visit the city to receive the title of 'Prince of Transylvania'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News La Mirada councilman faces firestorm over mayor... Apr 7 TheWrath 1
News The Romania Playbook Feb '17 Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Warnings of rising xenophobia on Holocaust reme... Feb '17 Romi 4
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Strahd 2
News 'We see you' - Romanian activists become potent... Feb '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News No autonomy for Hungarians, says Romanian presi... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Dumb Strahd 810
News 'Turbulent times ahead, good-neighborly ties im... Nov '16 Kosovo is part of... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,250 • Total comments across all topics: 280,306,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC