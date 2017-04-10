Airbus Helicopters and IAR sign an ex...

Airbus Helicopters and IAR sign an exclusive agreement for the H215M in Romania

Airbus Helicopters and IAR Brasov have signed a general agreement for an exclusive cooperation for the heavy twin engine H215M multi-role helicopter. Under this general agreement IAR will become the prime contractor for the H215M for any future order by the Romanian Ministry of Defense to replace their ageing fleet.

Chicago, IL

