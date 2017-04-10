"Afterimage" by Andrzej Wajda opens Cinepolitica 2017...

The movie "Afterimage" - last masterpiece directed by one of the biggest names in the history of cinematography, the Polish Andrzej Wajda, will be presented in the opening of the Cinepolitica International Film Festival that is to kick off on 20 April and last until 23rd, at the Elvira Popescu Cinema and the Balassi Institute in Bucharest, according to a release by the organisers on Monday. The festival will include "La drum cu tata" / "Traveling with dad" the feature debut of Miruna Lazarescu, as well as the documentary "Trump vs. Clinton", a production focusing upon the essential matters for the USA, with a major impact upon central and eastern Europe.

