Ambassador of Czech Republic to Bucharest, Vladimir Valky, visited the Adient automotive seating plant in PiteAYti, the largest unit of this kind in the European Union, and one of the major employers in the Arges county. During his visit, Ambassador Vladimir Valky, learned about the entire manufacturing process of automotive seating trims, and was impressed by the highly technological nature of production at Adient plant in Pitesti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nine O'Clock.